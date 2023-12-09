SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The strong winds from today will start dying down as we head through the evening. The strongest wind gusts around KELOLAND reached 45 to 50 MPH.

Although these temperatures didn’t feel warm today due to the strong winds, they were at or above normal for the first half of December. Highest temperatures since midnight were in the the 30s even a few low 40s were hit.

For tonight we will have mostly clear skies in eastern KELOLAND with more clouds filling in western South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west and southwest. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s.

The winds will stay light for the day tomorrow. We will have a few clouds moving through the area. High temperatures are going to be just slightly warmer than today. Highs will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and low 40s in central and western South Dakota.

Monday will be slightly warmer yet. High temperatures will be in the 40s across KELOLAND which would be about 10° above normal. Winds will stay light for the day with partly cloudy skies.

We have a slight cooldown into Tuesday. We warm right back up to the mid to upper 40s even nearing 50° for Wednesday and Thursday. We start a cool down Friday and Saturday but keep temperatures well above normal. The 7 day forecast does remain dry.