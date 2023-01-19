SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow is done for a few days. This afternoon there is plenty of clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND but sunny skies in western South Dakota. Winds are from the north and west anywhere between 5 and 20 MPH with a few higher gusts. Temperatures are very seasonable today.

3 PM

Tonight we will see lows in the single digits and very low teens in eastern KELOLAND, with teens and 20s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will remain light. Patchy fog is possible tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Friday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be near normal as we head into the second half of January with highs in the 20s and 30s. Winds will remain light from the north and west throughout the day.

Saturday may have more sunshine. Rapid City and western KELOLAND will see the winds picking up slightly from the northwest, but central and eastern KELOLAND will have light winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s in eastern KELOLAND, 30s and 40s for central and western South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly quiet. Western South Dakota could see a dusting of snow on Sunday, and everyone may see a dusting of snow on Monday. Other than that the 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. We are watching much colder air moving into eastern KELOLAND by next weekend.