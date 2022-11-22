Thanks to high pressure centered to our south and west, we were able to get in on yet another nice day across KELOLAND with temperatures taking another step forward from yesterday.

As of 2 pm CST Tuesday

Partly to mostly clear skies hold steady as we go into the night, with overnight lows falling mainly into the 20s. Some upper teens are possible to the north. All the while, calm winds prevail.

Things start to change a bit by Wednesday. A frontal boundary will begin to make its move later in the day, sending a rain/snow chance into western KELOLAND. Near and East River, however, we’ll be quiet but a bit breezy. Travel weather, overall, should be pretty good across KELOLAND.

Highs range from the low/mid 40s to the upper 40s/low 50s…the latter being more likely to the south and southeast.

Thanksgiving Day is a decent day overall on the weather side of things, but it won’t be as mild as Wednesday. Following the passage of a cold front, we’ll see temperatures take a step backward…though it won’t be overly cold by any stretch.

Regardless, we’ll be looking at temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Black Friday shoppers get in on a great day, with a chilly start in the 20s leading to highs near and above average for this time of year.

Beyond a small rain/snow chance on Sunday West River and a few flurries to the central part of the region on Monday, we’ll go into the weekend and the start of next week on a quiet and generally seasonable note.

By the middle of next week, however, we’re keeping an eye on the potential to see something develop as cold air begins to reload to our northwest. Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the week.