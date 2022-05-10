Today is looking pleasant across much of KELOLAND. Our camera at Terry Peak has been showing a nice sunrise on this Tuesday.

The recent rainfall is making an impact on the 30 day moisture map. You can really see the wetter locations around Aberdeen, where moisture totals are 200 to 300% above normal. NW IA and extreme southeast SD are still drier than normal.

Soil temperatures are warming quickly. According to the Mesonet and SDSTATE, 4″ soil temperature are now in the 60s in the Sioux Falls area.

Today will stay mainly dry, but we’ll be watching some big changes for tomorrow as heat and humidity build in southeastern KELOLAND. Highs will likely be 90 late in the day as storms begin to pop up in the warm airmass. Severe is expected with any storms that develop, with large hail the biggest threat given the conditions expected.

You can see the risk area highlighted in yellow.

There’s another risk of severe weather on Thursday. This is an enhanced risk of storms and includes most locations east of the James Valley. We expect a line of storms to quickly move east late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening with damaging wind and hail.

The pattern will become more zonal over the weekend, meaning quieter weather for now and seasonal temperatures. We are seeing some hints of cooler weather returning to the northern plains by the end of the 10 day forecast.

Enjoy the nice temperature in the short-term forecast today.

The 7 day does features lower 70s this weekend, so the weather should feel pretty nice for mid May.