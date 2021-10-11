Quiet Today, but Watching for Heavy Rain and Strong Wind on Wednesday – Storm Center Update Monday AM October 11

It will be a quiet day with sunshine and light winds.

Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

As a storm system approaches, clouds will thicken tomorrow with developing rain in south central and western South Dakota. Scattered storms will be possible after sunset in southeast KELOLAND.

Some of these storms will be strong with hail. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather.

Snow will develop for the higher elevations of the Hills tomorrow afternoon. This is an area that is under a Winter Storm Watch for tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday. Snow amounts will average 6 to 12 inches.

The rain will be heavy at times in western and northern South Dakota. Some models are forecasting 2 to 3 inches of rain from Rapid City to Buffalo. The rain amounts in northern KELOLAND will range from an inch or two, with lesser amounts in the south.

It will become windy too! Wednesday’s strong winds will gust over 50 mph in the plains of western South Dakota with gusts over 40 for the east.