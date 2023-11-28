Following a five-day stretch of temperatures that reminded us of what’s to come, we return to seasonable and seasonably mild conditions for a little while.

As of 3 pm CST Tuesday

We’re also going to remain rather quiet for the next several days. Notice the lack of any kind of appreciable moisture going through the next several days. If you have any outdoor projects or plans through at least Friday, you’re good to go.

It’s more going to be a matter of whether our days are seasonably warm or closer to average for this time of year. We’ll start the outlook on the warmer side of things before we slip back closer to average as we head into the end of the week with the passage of a dry cold front.

The weekend is a bit of a 50/50 split. Saturday is mainly dry and mild, but Sunday does hold the chance for a few light rain/snow showers.

A better chance for some activity comes on Monday as a clipper system develops and quickly rushes through KELOLAND.

We’ll quiet down again by next Tuesday and into the middle of next week. We’ll also remain mild for early December, as odds for above average temperatures are favored headed into next weekend. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the mid to upper 30s in many areas.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: