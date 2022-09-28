We got off to a pretty chilly start to the day across eastern portions of KELOLAND, with some areas dropping into the upper 20s to the northeast.

Temperatures rebounded nicely all things considered thanks to sunshine and a southerly turn in our winds. That wind, combined with dry air and vegetation, have prompted red flag warnings for portions of eastern KELOLAND through Wednesday evening.

We won’t be as cold tonight for overnight lows. Southerly winds will help keep milder temperatures in place on both sides of the river…with lows in the 40s near and east of I-29 and 50s elsewhere.

Thursday will feature warmer temperatures on both sides of the river. Again, fire weather concerns will be elevated…with windy and warm weather in place. Highs reach the 70s to the east and 80s to near 90 degrees West River.

Beyond the chance for some rain on Friday closer to the SD/WY border, much of the end of the week is dry and quiet. Highs once again hold in the 70s and 80s…the latter being more likely in central and western KELOLAND.

Rain chances will be in place on Saturday, but it’ll be for western KELOLAND yet again. In fact, the bulk of our rain opportunities through the start of next week will be confined to West River communities. To the east, it’ll be a struggle to get much beyond an isolated shower or two toward the start of the week.

All the while, temperatures will hold a bit above average by day and by night. So if you are a fan of cooler temperatures, you’re going to be waiting for a while before they come back and stick around.

We may try to bring in a better chance for some showers by the middle of next week, but odds are on the lower side of the scale at this time. Considering how dry it’ll be East River over the next week, it’ll still be something that we watch as we head into the weekend.