The slow but steady melting process to the east will continue today as mainly calm conditions and a bit more sunshine take over.

We may have some fog in a few areas, and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some freezing fog is also possible. This will gradually dissipate and give way to a sunnier first half of the weekend.

We’ll see highs in the 30s East River and 30s to low 40s out west.

Another round of fog is possible East River as we go into the night, so be sure to plan accordingly if you have any overnight travel plans. Beyond that, it’s a mainly quiet night.

Lows range from the teens and single digits to the east to 20s West River.

Taking Sunday at face value, we’d have the makings of a nice run of weather on our hand. Sunshine holds for much of the region, allowing highs to once again get into the 30s East River. Out west, we’ll see highs in the 40s to low 50s.

All eyes then go to the first half of the upcoming work week, as we address the proverbial elephant in the room: A complex and moisture-rich area of low pressure that will begin to make its move.

We’ll have plenty of cloud cover on Monday as moisture begins to build into the region. Much of the morning and some of the afternoon, however, should remain decent before conditions begin to deteriorate.

The bulk of this low impacts KELOLAND on Tuesday, with a rare 100% chance for moisture in the forecast. I say moisture, because location, low track, and temperature profiles will heavily dictate who sees what. Right now, areas near and west of the Missouri River valley have the best shot at impactful snow accumulation. To the east, however, it gets messy. A mix of everything is possible, with a switch to a plain cold rain expected closer to and southeast of Sioux Falls at times. In areas where snowpack is still decently deep, we could see some ponding issues with the combination of melting and rain.

We may get a small break to the southeast as the dry slot of this low pushes in, but the break is temporary. Additional chances for moisture, likely in the form of snow, will linger into Wednesday and even into Thursday for some.

Winter storm watches are in effect for areas west of the James River for the first half of next week. We’ll see if and when these advisory headlines are pushed to the east.

Please keep an eye out for updates on your Mon-Wed outlook.

Regardless of what we see during the first half of the week, everyone gets in on some rather windy conditions through at least Wednesday. We’ll try to quiet down by the end of next week and get ready for some cold weather headed into next weekend.