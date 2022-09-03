Labor Day weekend has been able to get off to a fantastic start across KELOLAND, though temperatures have varied depending on what side of the river you’re on.

Everyone gets in on a cool and quiet night, with high pressure still very much in control. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s once more…with the former being more likely to the east.

Sunday will still be seasonable across our East River communities with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s, while 90+ degree heat returns in central and western KELOLAND as southerly winds begin to take hold of the region once more.

Labor Day will see highs in the mid 80s to low/mid 90s depending on what side of the river you’re on. Everyone, however, gets in on plenty of sunshine.

We’ll have a frontal boundary attempt to make itself known, but it’s a moisture-starved front…so little beyond a few extra clouds is expected.

Plenty of above average warmth is on the way, especially in central and western KELOLAND. Highs on several occasions may get well into the 90s in portions of the region through midweek.

By the end of the work and school week, we’ll try to bring in a cold front that ushers in a chance for a few showers here and there. After that, it’s back to square one. We’re dry again by next weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and near to below average rainfall win out.