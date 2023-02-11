We’ve been able to enjoy a beautiful day across KELOLAND, but some murky conditions are on the way for some as we head into the night.

Some fog may develop overnight in portions of our East River viewing area. Be mindful of poor visibility at times as we head into the night. Overall, however, it’s largely quiet with partly cloudy skies in place. Overnight lows fall into the teens and low 20s to the east, with low to mid 20s out west.

Sunday, just like Saturday, is shaping up to be a very nice day across the region. A little more cloud cover may be in place at times, but that’s about it for anything “bad” about the day. Highs will have a similar split along the river as Saturday…with 30s to the east and 40s/low 50s West River.

Monday is also looking good with high pressure holding steady for a little while longer. Highs will climb a bit higher into the mid 30s to low/mid 40s to the east with even milder temperatures yet again West River. With that said, however, the midweek outlook is not shaping up to be as pleasant or calm.

Low pressure will make its move on Tuesday, starting as mainly rain for the region with temperatures still holding a decent bit above average. By Wednesday, this will switch to snow for a majority of the region. Toward the Sioux Falls area, however, we may start with a mix of rain and snow overnight on Tuesday before transitioning to all snow on Wednesday as temperatures cool.

Along the way, it’ll be rather windy through Wednesday and even into Thursday, as another area of low pressure clips the southeastern part of the region.

We’ll watch the track of this second low, as it may introduce another snow chance to SE KELOLAND. For now, the track keeps this second low to our southeast, but this is subject to change.

By the end of next week, we’re looking good, but it’ll be noticeably chillier than what we’ve enjoyed as of late. Odds for near to below average temperatures win out as we go deeper into February.