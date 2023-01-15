While much of your Sunday is shaping up to be a quiet one, it’ll be pretty grey at times…especially to the east. At least we aren’t dealing with a decent bit of fog for a change!

Regardless, we’ll see a decent bit of cloud cover today as we go through the second half of the weekend. Highs will range from the 30s East River to the 40s and near 50 degrees West River. All the while, it’ll be a bit breezy at times.

We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.

This also leads into what we’re watching overnight into Monday: A low pressure system that will arrive first as a few rain showers to the west before transitioning to snow overnight further west. To the east, we may see this as a wintry mix at first before transitioning to snow…especially to the northeast.

While snow amounts aren’t shaping up to be anything to write home about, it’ll still be enough to cause some delays and disruptions to your commute on Monday…so be mindful of this.

We’ll also watch for the potential to see some icing via freezing rain/drizzle further to the southeast where temperatures will be a bit milder. Again, little in the way of ice accumulation is expected (Except toward SW Minnesota, which we’ll watch carefully), but you’ll want to be careful all the same as you go about your Monday.

Temperatures on Monday, for what it’s worth, will range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Some flurries may linger in northeastern KELOLAND on Tuesday, but much of the day should stay quiet as low pressure moves out of the region.

Wednesday is a mainly quiet day before we watch the potential to see some more wintry weather on Thursday. This will be a chance that focuses on the southeastern part of the region, but there has been some flip-flopping on whether this track holds or not. For now, we’ll leave the chance in place…but this is subject to change.

Cooler temperatures take over for next weekend.