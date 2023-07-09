If you have any outdoor plans today or later in the evening, you can’t go wrong with what’s in store for KELOLAND today.

High pressure will hold serve over the entirety of the Northern Plains, keeping skies sunny and winds calm. Any appreciable moisture will be miles away from KELOLAND…so enjoy the day if you have the chance to do so.

With plenty of sun and low humidity, highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

While the night isn’t as comfortable and cool as previous nights, it’ll still be pleasant all the same. We’ll have a bit of a breeze at times, but that’s the only “blemish” to an otherwise fantastic night. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s.

A cold front will start to push through the region on Monday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s across much of the region for daytime highs ahead of the front, but we’ll also have to watch the skies for some activity later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across the region later in the afternoon and through the evening as well. Some of these storms, though scattered in nature, will become strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for a vast majority of KELOLAND for Monday, with a “Slight Risk” in place toward the southeastern corner of South Dakota and into NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Another chance for showers and storms comes along on Tuesday, with another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place.

This time, the chances aren’t as widespread as Monday’s chances. Regardless, wind and hail are the main concerns…with heavy rain concerns in southeastern KELOLAND overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A daily chance for showers and storms will be in place…especially West River…through the rest of the week. While there aren’t any wash-outs, you’ll want a back-up plan ready just in case.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be near to at times a bit below average as we go into next weekend. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the mid 80s.