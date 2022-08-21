Another round of patchy fog will be possible this morning across portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 am Sunday for areas shaded in grey. Visibility may drop below a quarter-mile at times, so be careful as you go about your morning routine.

Beyond the morning fog for some, we’ll have plenty of sunshine on the way for the second half of the weekend, which will allow highs to rebound nicely…especially to the east. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s East River, while highs out west peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We’ll have the three C’s of an ideal summer night on the way to the east: Clear, calm, and comfortable…with lows in the 50s. We’ll see lows in the low to mid 60s further west with clear skies still in place.

The warm-up continues for the start of the new work week. Sunshine holds steady across the board, though the grip high pressure has on the region may start to slip a bit. Highs reach the mid 80s to the east and 90s out west.

Rain chances begin to creep up a bit to the west as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday hold in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

One more warm day is on the way for Wednesday before we cool off a bit toward the end of the week.

By the end of the work week, scattered shower chances hold steady with seasonable temperatures in place.

Scattered shower chances linger to the east on Saturday, with drier weather coming back beyond the 7 day outlook.

Beyond the extended outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures win out.