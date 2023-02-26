Some fog will linger in portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND, but we’ll still get in on a pleasant day for much of the area.

As of 7:30 am CST Sunday

With that said, today will see a little more cloud cover through parts of the region later in the day. Areas to the southeast may also see some rain showers later in the evening as a system to our south and east attempts to clip the region. Overall, though, we’re primarily quiet once again.

Temperatures take a step forward to the east into the mid/upper 30s, while we are warmer yet again to the west with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers are possible in southeastern KELOLAND as we go into the night. Heavier rain is possible further south and east into central Iowa.

A lesser chance for rain sticks around into Monday morning in SE KELOLAND with temperatures holding above freezing. We may see a little bit of mixing at first with overnight lows on Sunday falling below freezing.

Daytime highs rise into the 30s and 40s, depending on what side of the river you’re on, with windy weather in place as well.

Tuesday also holds a chance for some snow showers across the region with a weak impulse that will quickly push through the area. A few more snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially to the north and northeast, before we quiet down for the rest of next week.

Overall, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week. We may see a few rain/snow showers on Saturday near and south of I-90 on Saturday, but chances are slim at the moment.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to below average temperatures hold steady. Keep in mind that “average” by this point is in the mid to upper 30s.