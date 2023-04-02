If you can get out and enjoy the day, I recommend that you do so. After today, conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate as we head into the middle of the week.

We do have a pair of headlines to talk about for the day today. First, a winter weather advisory remains in place for blowing snow concerns for the northeastern corner of South Dakota until 12 pm CDT Sunday.

Second, a wind advisory remains in effect for NW South Dakota until 6 pm MDT Sunday. Gusts in this area may reach and exceed 50 mph during the day.

With all of that said, today may end up being our best day of the extended outlook, so enjoy it if you can like I said earlier. We’ll have more sunshine…and while it may be windy, we’ll enjoy some milder temperatures as well.

Highs rise into the upper 30s/low 40s to the north, with temperatures near and above 50 degrees the closer to and south of I-90 you go.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit breezy toward midnight before winds back off a bit more headed into the start of the work week.

Cloud cover increases on Monday to the east, but much of the day should remain at least decent. To the west, snow begins to move in yet again as another late-season system begins to gear up.

Highs for the day range from the 30s in the northeast to the 40s elsewhere. A few low 50s are possible further south and east.

The Tuesday/Wednesday outlook will be one that we continue to watch carefully.

A winter storm watch is in effect for a large majority of KELOLAND from Monday evening through Wednesday evening as we watch the development of this system and the potential to see disruptive conditions in the form of accumulating snow.

Snow will be the main feature as we go north and west of Sioux Falls on Tuesday, while SE KELOLAND starts with mainly rain before switching to a mix and then all snow going into early Wednesday.

By Wednesday, more snow will be in the forecast before the low departs to our north and east. Windy conditions will stick around through the day.

All in all, this is another late-season storm with a lot of moving parts to it…including the potential for disruptive amounts of accumulating snow and a lot of wind. Keep an eye out for updates as we head into the start of the week.

Potential to see at least 3, 6, and 12 inches of snow across KELOLAND through Wednesday evening.

The end of the week is at least shaping up to show some improvement…complete with milder temperatures and mainly quiet conditions.