Our mainly quiet run of weather will continue for a little while longer, though there will be a few exceptions to the rule in the morning.

While much of the region is quiet to start the day, portions of southern and southeastern KELOLAND may see some scattered showers and even hear a rumble of thunder near the Nebraska border.

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, especially toward the afternoon, we’ll get back into the low to mid 70s for highs.

Clearing takes over as we go into the night with high pressure on the way. This will set the stage for a calm and comfortable night across KELOLAND. Lows fall well into the mid 40s through much of the region.

The new work week gets off to a fantastic start with high pressure holding steady for a little while longer. Cloud cover may increase through the afternoon and evening, but much of the day should still be pretty good.

Temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s to the east. Some low 80s are possible to the west.

A mainly unsettled pattern picks up as we head into the rest of the week. While I don’t think we’ll see any complete wash-outs, we’ll have to contend with a daily chance for some unsettled weather.

Some days will have better chances than others, with Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning being one of those time frames.

The second is later Thursday into Friday, which has an elevated risk for severe weather already in place for portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates.

Chillier temperatures make a big push into KELOLAND by Friday and into the weekend.