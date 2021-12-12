Quiet Start to the Work Week; Wednesday Rain/Snow Chance – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 12

High pressure kept the region quiet by day, and it will do just that for us all as we get ready to close the weekend.

With that said, anything that melted today, just like Saturday, will refreeze overnight…so be careful on untreated surfaces. Overnight lows fall into the teens/low 20s East River and mid/upper 20s to the west.

A warming trend takes us into the first half of the work and school week, with snow keeping temperatures a bit more in check to the southeast. Monday’s highs hold in the 30s to the southeast, with mid 40s elsewhere.

Dry conditions also hold steady through at least Tuesday, with highs continuing their upward trend. In fact, we may toe the line of 60 in western KELOLAND and get into the low 50s along the Missouri River Valley.

Some rain and snow showers are also possible late on Wednesday into the night with the arrival of our next disturbance. Highs spike into the upper 40s/low 50s East River ahead of the front, with cold air crashing in on the back edge of this low.

As a result, we may see some snow mix into the equation and even see a switch to all snow the further west you go. Keep this in mind if you have any even plans on Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. Overnight lows on Thursday and Friday will trend a decent bit below average.

All the while, that stretch of time looks mainly dry beyond a Friday snow shower chance to the northeast. We’ll also watch Sunday as another disturbance races through and gives us another chance for some snow showers.