The further south and west you went today, the better and warmer it was…though it has been rather windy at times West River. To the northeast, it’s been a different story.

Moisture will linger to the north and east as low pressure gradually gets out of here through the evening. We may see some light accumulation at times in NE KELOLAND, so be mindful of this if you are headed out.

Otherwise, we’ll quiet down as we head into the night with gradual clearing taking place. Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of KELOLAND.

In a similar manner to Saturday, we get a nice break on Monday with partly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze out of the south. Highs range in the 40s/50s East River to the 60s out west.

Due to how dry it’s been in general to the west and the windy weather that we’ll have in place as well, a red flag warning is in effect for SW KELOLAND through Monday evening. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

The active weather pattern gets restarted by Tuesday with another chance to see some moisture once again…but this time it’ll be mainly in the form of rain. Highs hold steady in the 50s and low 60s.

The rest of the midweek outlook may feature more rain with a few wet snow chances through Thursday, especially East River, as low pressure is rather slow to depart to the east.

By the end of the work week, we’ll quiet down once more and get ready to coast into the upcoming weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we head toward the middle of the month.