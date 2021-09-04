Quiet Start to the Weekend; Dry into Labor Day – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, September 4

For the first time in a few weeks, the weekend should feature quiet weather from start to finish.

High pressure will begin to make its move and cover the region, keeping us quiet and at least partly to mostly sunny. With a light breeze, we’ll watch as highs climb into the 70s across much of KELOLAND.

Clear skies and calm conditions set the stage for a comfortable and cool night, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures do begin to come back into the area through Sunday, though it won’t be anything considered “Hot” (Not yet, at least). We may see a bit more cloud cover East River, but much of the day is still rather pleasant.

Highs climb into the upper 70s/low 80s East River and mid 80s West River.

Labor Day may be the warmest day of the next seven as a dry but potent cold front makes its move into KELOLAND. Ahead of the boundary, we’ll watch as highs climb into the 90s West River and mid to upper 80s East River.

Temperatures take a step backward through midweek closer to average for this time of year. All the while we do remain dry.

Another warm-up is expected to take us through the end of the work and school week, with above average temperatures coming back into the picture.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, above average conditions hold steady…though we do try to at least bring a chance for some rain into the mix by next weekend.