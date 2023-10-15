While we did start off with a good amount of cloud cover to the east, we’ve been treated to a much better afternoon with sunshine coming through.

Clearing continues as we head into the night, but lows tonight will depend on how much cloud cover gets out of here. Under clearer skies, we’ll have lows fall a bit farther down the thermometer. Otherwise, it’ll still be a nice night with lows in the low/mid 30s.

High pressure will hold serve for another day, keeping us rather pleasant. As a result, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the new work and school week. Southerly winds also begin to set up shop over KELOLAND, which will help temperatures climb up a bit compared to Sunday.

Highs on Monday rise in the upper 50s/low 60s East River and mid 60s out west.

Another dry day comes along for Tuesday, but we do have a warm front pushing through KELOLAND. That will help kick up the temperature a few notches as southerly flow sets up overhead.

We’ll see highs firmly in the 60s with some 70s out west.

Unlike what we had last week, this upcoming cold front isn’t packing much of a punch in terms of moisture. Still, scattered showers are in the cards for the region as we go through your Wednesday and into the night the farther east you go.

The rest of the work and school week is pretty quiet and seasonable with 60s to the east and some 70s out west.

Next weekend starts off quietly enough with sunny skies, but by next Monday may have to talk about rain building back into the region.