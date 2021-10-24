Quiet Start to the Week; Rain by Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 24

Cloud cover and showers to the east have kept that part of the region under what I like to call “Seattle Weather”, while West River locations were able to break in on sunshine and milder temperatures.

A slow but gradual clearing process takes us into the night, though a few showers may linger in southeastern KELOLAND at first. Overnight lows should fall further into the 30s this time around.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet and partly cloudy note, with Monday and Tuesday featuring a modest warm-up along the way thanks to a little ridge of high pressure.

We’ll start in the low to mid 50s on Monday East River, with mid 60s out west.

The warm-up continues into Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cloud cover increases also through the day.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll have additional rain chances building into the region with low pressure migrating eastward. The best chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon into the night out west and Wednesday East River.

We’ll dry out by Thursday and set the stage for a pretty nice last weekend of October. Halloween weekend should remain dry and seasonable with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s on Saturday.

Chillier weather arrives by Sunday, and that trend looks to continue into the first week of November.