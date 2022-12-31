The final day of 2022 has been a pretty quiet one across KELOLAND…fitting, considering how active things have been at times this year.

We’ll stay quiet overnight with a little fog developing in portions of central and eastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows fall in the teens and low/mid 20s across the majority of the region.

The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later).

Highs range from the 20s to the northeast to the 30s elsewhere with a light breeze.

Now, we need to address the elephant in the room: The Monday/Tuesday outlook.

A winter storm watch is in effect across the majority of KELOLAND from Monday through Tuesday night as low pressure develops and moves into the central United States. There will be a lot of moisture available for this low to tap into as it winds itself up and moves into the region.

While the track of this low will heavily dictate who sees what, a wintry mix will be what kicks things off on Monday further south and east as this low pushes northeastward. North and west, it starts as snow.

The best chance for snow arrives later in the evening and through the night on Monday…with more snow possible into Tuesday.

Due to so much moisture being available for this low, odds for a good amount of snow remain high from portions of south-central SD through SE KELOLAND.

Please keep an eye out for updates on the first part of next week.

For what it’s worth, highs on Monday generally range in the 20s.

By the middle of the week, we’ll quiet down with chillier conditions on the way. It won’t be as cold as earlier this month, but we’ll see below average temperatures through Thursday. By next weekend, we’ll be closer to average on the thermometer.