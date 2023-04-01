March went out like a lion, with Friday’s winter storm making its presence known across much of the region in the form of heavy snow and strong winds.

To the southeast, it was more rain than snow, but it has still been slick this morning on area roads. Please be careful as you go about the start of your day.

As we head into the afternoon, the early April sun and mostly sunny skies will help eat away at that snow on the road. It’ll also be a breezy day across KELOLAND.

Highs rise into the 30s to the northeast, with 40s elsewhere. A few low 50s are possible out west and in Cherry County, Nebraska.

Partly cloudy skies carry us into the night, but it’ll also remain rather windy at times. Lows fall into the 20s to the north and northeast. We’ll see 30s to the southeast and West River as well.

Sunday may end up being our best day of the extended outlook, so enjoy it if you can. We’ll have more sunshine…and while it may be windy, we’ll enjoy some milder temperatures as well.

Highs rise into the upper 30s/low 40s to the north, with temperatures near and above 50 degrees the closer to and south of I-90 you go.

Cloud cover increases on Monday to the east, but much of the day should remain at least decent. To the west, snow begins to move in yet again as another late-season system begins to gear up.

The Tuesday/Wednesday outlook will be one to watch carefully, as there will be a lot of similarities to what just went through KELOLAND Thursday into Friday. Snow will be the main feature as we go north and west of Sioux Falls on Tuesday, while SE KELOLAND starts with mainly rain before switching to a mix and then all snow overnight on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, more snow will be in the forecast before the low departs to our north and east. Windy conditions will stick around through the day. All in all, this is another late-season storm with a lot of moving parts to it…including the potential for more accumulating snow. Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the weekend.

The end of the week is at least shaping up to show some improvement…complete with milder temperatures and mainly quiet conditions. Unfortunately, odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the middle of the month. Keep in mind, though, that average by this time is in the mid 50s.