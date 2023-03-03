It’s a quiet start to the morning in much of KELOLAND with areas of fog lingering past sunrise across parts of the east. The frost is pretty on the trees in Watertown, but be alert to visibility issues on the roads.

Sioux Falls has been dealing with intervals of fog as well. The early morning sun is nice to see.

Don’t forget about the snow today in the Black Hills. The majority of it will fall in the southern hills through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to cover the snow headlines near Custer.

Futurecast shows moderating temperatures today and much of tomorrow across KELOLAND as daytime highs reach the 30s and 40s. The weather through Sunday will represent our best opportunity to melt some snow. You can clearly see the trend will reverse during the day on Sunday as a band of wind-driven snow develop across central and northern SD during the morning. Sioux Falls may pick up a rain/snow combo in the morning, followed by temps at least in the upper 30s. Sioux City may hit 60, so Vermillion and Sioux Center will be sandwiched in the middle. Even Winner and the south-central may see some 50s late Sunday afternoon.

The weather will be quite the opposite in the far north and northeast. Blowing and drifting snow looks likely in Aberdeen and Watertown, with 4-8″ looking very possible. We’ll be updating this graphic the next couple of days.

The trend next week is looking colder, with the coldest air still on the horizon late next week. We could easily be 20 degrees below normal by day 7.

With the talk of cold comes several “chances” of snow. We will be watching the pattern as details unfold. At this time, we have numerous chances of snow due to timing and placement issues as the models try to handle all the changes coming. The long-range pattern is very bullish on colder than normal weather through at least day 10, with above normal snow chances through much of the plains.

At least the drought monitor continues to improve. We think there are good chances this map will continue to improve the next 45 days.

Here are the details of the forecast.