SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The storms that moved through southeastern KELOLAND this morning left large rainfall amounts and very strong winds. Winds gusts reported this morning ranged from 50 to 80 MPH. Here is a look at some of the rainfall reports from this morning. Almost 2.5″ in Vermillion, around an inch in Tyndall, and 70 hundredths in Sioux Falls.

Once the storms were past the clouds started breaking up and temperatures are below normal. Today has had highs in the 70s to low 80s, normal highs are in the mid 80s. Winds are light in eastern KELOLAND, and stronger to the west.

1 PM

Winds will be light for the overnight hours along with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. We could see a few light sprinkles throughout the day in KELOLAND.

Tomorrow could being an isolated thunderstorm to the area by the afternoon and evening hours. This brings a marginal to light risk for severe weather. The main threat will be very strong winds associated with the isolated storms.

On Friday there will be partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be slightly stronger from the northwest and western South Dakota will be breezy. Friday could see a few sprinkles in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend and Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring the next chance for rain and thunderstorms across KELOLAND with high temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.