Scattered snow showers will linger through the afternoon and evening in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND as our Christmas storm continues to slowly depart to our east.

As of 2:30 pm CST Wednesday

Beyond a few flurries overnight, we’ll quiet down and stay mainly quiet with a light breeze in place. High pressure will slowly begin to make its move and push into the region as we go into Thursday.

While Thursday starts off on a cloudier note to the east (We’ll be mainly sunny to the west), we’ll clear out as we head through the afternoon and evening. This will set the stage for a rather nice end to the abridged work week.

The last weekend of the year is also shaping up to be a quiet and pretty pleasant stretch of time. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies, and western KELOLAND may get in on some warmer weather for Saturday.

2024 will pick up where 2023 leaves off in terms of quiet and dry weather across the board. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging near to above average for the start of the year.

As we head into the middle of the month, however, we may see some change developing…as odds for below average temperatures begin to be favored to the south and west.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: