High pressure has been in firm control across KELOLAND to kick off 2024, and the short-term outlook looks to continue that trend.

As of 2:30 pm CST Tuesday

We’ll stay very quiet through Wednesday with high pressure in control for a little while longer, and while it does loosen its grip on Thursday, we should still remain quiet for a little while longer. A few flurries are possible in a few locations on Thursday, but that’s about the extent of the activity for now.

We’ll close the abridged work and school week on a cloudier note as a small disturbance makes its move. We may also get some snow showers out of this late Friday into Saturday. While little in the way of accumulation is expected, it’s a sign of things to come as we head into the first calendar week of January.

While Sunday as some flurries to the east and snow showers out west, we’ll be watching the Monday/Tuesday time frame as another system gets geared up and ready to move in. Chances for snow increase the farther south and east you go, but this is all dependent on the track of this whole event. A shift south takes snow out of the equation, while holding steady or even jogging north holds snow in place. Keep an eye out for updates.

Spotty snow shower chances remain in place as we head into the second half of next week, with out first true blast of cold air not too far behind. Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the middle of January.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: