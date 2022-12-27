Even with a good amount of snow on the ground across a majority of KELOLAND, we were still able to get in on a very nice day with temperatures that felt like a heatwave compared to what we had to deal with last week.

As of 1:30 pm CST Tuesday

Cloud cover will increase as we head into the night, which will help keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to the east and 30s West River.

More cloud cover is on the way for Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible out west. We’ll watch this low develop further as we head later into the week.

Regardless, Wednesday is still shaping up to be a decent day overall with highs in the 30s to the east and 40s further west.

Low pressure evolves and moves into southern and southeastern KELOLAND for the day on Thursday. Temperature profiles will heavily dictate who sees what, but we do expect this to start as a wintry mix before transitioning to all snow later in the evening and into the night.

Ice amounts are not expected to be high (Generally a tenth of an inch or less), but it doesn’t take much ice to make things treacherous. Meanwhile, snow totals may range in the 1-2″ and 2-4″ areas for portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

Keep an eye out for updates as we go through the next 24 hours as the track of this low will impact who any kind of accumulating snow.

We’ll close the week, month, and year on a quiet note with high pressure building back into the area.

Snow chances return by next Monday across KELOLAND…another system that we’ll monitor over the next couple of days. For what it’s worth, arctic air remains largely absent as we go into the first week of the New Year.