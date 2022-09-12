Thanks to high pressure holding steady from the weekend, we’ll be able to continue with our weather winning streak for a little while longer.

Though we won’t be as chilly tonight as previous nights, it’ll still be comfortable and pleasant all the same. Lows fall into the 50s just about across the board.

More warmth builds into the region on Tuesday, with sunshine holding steady for a little while longer. High pressure will begin to loosen its grip on the region just a little bit, which is the beginning of a change that takes over later this week.

We’ll see highs in the low 80s to the north with temperatures closer to the upper 80s further south.

As we go into the middle of the week, above average temperatures truly take hold once more. We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny to the east, but cloud cover increases a bit more to the west with the chance for some showers in western KELOLAND later in the evening.

Highs on Wednesday climb a decent bit above average, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Thursday and the end of the work and school week will introduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

A few of these storms may pack an extra punch as the develop, so be aware of updates to your Friday and even your Saturday outlook.

All the while, temperatures remain near to above average by day and by night…as sustainable fall-like conditions won’t be in the cards for us for a while.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.