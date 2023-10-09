We’ve been able to get off to a great start to the week thanks to high pressure and a calm breeze. Temperatures have been seasonably cool for this time of year, but several changes are on the way as we head later into the week.

In the short term, however, we’re looking pretty good. Skies remain partly to mostly clear as we go into the night. With a calm breeze in place (Especially East River), we’ll see lows drop into the low 30s East River with mid 30s to low 40s out west.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another great day across KELOLAND with quiet weather holding steady for a little while longer. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s East River with 60s and low 70s West River.

Remember how I said change was on the way? It begins on Wednesday…but not for everyone. East River communities have one more dry day with increasing cloudiness in place. Out west, however, we’ll watch as rain builds in with the development and movement of our next low pressure system.

Highs on Wednesday stay in the 60s across the board.

Rain and wind are likely on Thursday and Friday as we watch low pressure move into KELOLAND and stick around for a little while. The biggest factor in the Thursday/Friday outlook is the track of low pressure. Where it goes will dictate who sees what in terms of rain. We may even get some snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

Keep an eye out for updates on the end of the week outlook, as the rain and wind combination can be impactful.

Showers may linger on Saturday if low pressure doesn’t get out of here with much urgency. We’ll quiet down a bit more on Sunday into next Monday, but it will also remain cool.

Highs from Thursday through the start of next week are anticipated to trend a good deal below average for this time of year.