Quiet into Tuesday; Rain and Snow Possible by Wednesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, December 12

Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half should feature ideal weather to get outside and enjoy the snow, dig out, or some combination of the two.

In terms of temperatures, Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, with cooler highs in the southeast and highs in the 40s elsewhere with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll also remain mainly calm in the wind department.

Anything that melts today, just like Saturday, will refreeze overnight…so be careful on untreated surfaces. Overnight lows fall into the teens/low 20s East River and mid/upper 20s to the west.

A warming trend takes us into the first half of the work and school week, with snow keeping temperatures a bit more in check to the southeast. Monday’s highs hold in the 30s to the southeast, with mid 40s elsewhere.

Dry conditions also hold steady through at least Tuesday, with highs continuing their upward trend. In fact, we may toe the line of 60 in western KELOLAND and get into the low 50s along the Missouri River Valley.

Some rain and snow showers are also possible late on Wednesday into the night with the arrival of our next disturbance. This doesn’t appear to be a blockbuster like Friday’s event but know that evening and overnight plans will need to keep this in mind.

Cooler temperatures return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. All the while, that stretch of time looks mainly dry beyond a Friday flurry chance East River.