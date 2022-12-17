While we did get some sunshine today, it was offset by a rather cold air mass over a majority of the region.

Winds will continues to back off as we head through the night with lows in the single digits below zero. With that said, well below zero wind chills are likely across KELOLAND overnight even with a calm wind.

Sunday will still feature some pleasant weather, but temperatures will continue to hold well below average. This time, it’ll be everyone that gets in on rather chilly weather.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet note, but the snow and wind we’ve had to deal with will be replaced by a lot of cold weather as we head later into the work week.

Highs through much of next week will struggle to get out of the single digits above zero, and that’s without the wind chill.

Our next chance for snow comes along by the middle of the week, sending a chance for accumulating snow into KELOLAND. While numbers are certainly far from being pinned down at the moment, it’s something to consider as we get closer to Christmas weekend. This system will also bring two other things: Wind and intense cold.

We’ve been talking about the intense cold that’s on the way next week since this past Monday, and that idea holds as we get closer to the mid and late-week time frame. Highs by Wednesday into the end of the week may not get above zero. This will be some dangerously cold weather, so please plan accordingly and keep an eye out for updates on this.

Wind chill watches are already in effect for a majority of KELOLAND ahead of this event from late Tuesday night into Friday.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero beyond Christmas Day. With that said, however, temperatures are still expected to remain near to below average as we head toward the end of the year…especially East River. To the west, we may see an easing of this cold air by the New Year.