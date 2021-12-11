Quiet into Early Next Week; Rain and Snow Possible by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, December 11

With clear skies and calm winds in place, we’ll be able to cool down pretty effectively…especially where snow remains on the ground.

Lows tonight should easily fall into the teens where snow pack will help lower temperatures a few more degrees. To the west, we’ll see lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, with cooler highs in the southeast and highs in the 40s elsewhere with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll also remain mainly calm in the wind department.

A warming trend takes us into the first half of the work and school week, with snow keeping temperatures a bit more in check to the southeast. Monday’s highs hold in the 30s to the southeast, with mid 40s elsewhere.

Dry conditions also hold steady through at least Tuesday.

Some rain and snow showers are also possible late on Wednesday into the night with the arrival of our next disturbance. This doesn’t appear to be a blockbuster like Friday’s event, but know that evening and overnight plans will need to keep this in mind.

Cooler temperatures return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. All the while, that stretch of time looks mainly dry beyond a Friday flurry chance East River.