High pressure will hold steady through the second half of the weekend, but some change is on the way…for better and for worse.

Today will feature a split along the Missouri River valley with regard to high temperatures. To the east, we’ll be stuck in the 30s and 40s, but West River locations…especially closer to the Wyoming border…may rise into the 50s and even the 60s at times.

We may see a few isolated showers at times in SW KELOLAND during the day, but the rest of the region should remain mainly dry.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s tonight as winds pick up after midnight.

Cloud cover increases once again on Monday ahead of low pressure which will be our main player for the first half of the week. Temperatures take another step forward across the region, with 50s to the east and a shot at the 70s or better out west.

We may see some scattered rain showers in SE KELOLAND later in the evening, but much of the day and region should remain dry beyond this.

Low pressure arrives by midweek, sending a rain/snow chance throughout much of KELOLAND. Moisture kicks off to the west earlier in the day, while East River locations get in on the moisture mainly later in the day and into the night.

Overall, this looks like a mainly rain event…though we may see snow mixing in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday night into Thursday respectively with temperatures falling toward and below the freezing point during those times. Keep an eye out for updates on your midweek outlook.

Areas east of the James River may see some lingering moisture on Thursday depending on how quickly or slowly this area of low pressure gets out of here. Beyond that, we’ll quiet down just in time for the start of April on Friday.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND.