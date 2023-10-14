SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind has stayed light today out of the north. The clouds have started clearing out in western South Dakota. Central and eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with thick cloud cover that will stay through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures have not warmed up very much with afternoon temps in the 40s and low 50s.

As of 3 PM

With clearing skies western South Dakota will become cool tonight. In the areas with thicker cloud cover the temperatures won’t fall very far. Winds will sty light mainly out of the north overnight. Lows will range from the 20s in western South Dakota to 30s and low 40s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be much like today, except for the clouds clear out from north to south through the afternoon. Winds will start to switch around to be from the south but will stay light. Highs will be in the 50s across KELOLAND.

Monday will be slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light for the first part of the week. High temperatures will be closer to normal at the start of the work week, with 50s in eastern KELOLAND and 60s in central and western South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. Stronger winds and a chance of rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday across KELOLAND. Temperatures will drop slightly after the rain, but they will bounce back to near normal at the end of the week.