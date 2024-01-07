While much of the region is pretty quiet by day, we’ll be keeping a very close eye on eastern and southeastern KELOLAND headed into the night as winter makes its first major move of the season.

Let’s get right to the updated headlines as of Sunday morning. While a winter storm watch remains in effect as of Sunday morning for the I-90 corridor from Minnehaha County to Union County, there are notable changes elsewhere. Winter storms warnings are posted in red, with winter weather advisories in blue. All remain until 6 am CST Tuesday.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will be in eastern, south-central, and especially southeastern KELOLAND…where 4-6″ and locally up to 8″ of snow will be possible. Lesser amounts are expected north and west of Highway 14. Keep an eye out for updates.

Snow gradually tapers off overnight on Monday into early Tuesday, with a small break on Tuesday in-between systems. We’ll get our next chance for snow to come along on Wednesday into Thursday. Snow amounts aren’t expected to be as high as our first chance, but it’ll be something to remember as we go into the second half of the week.

There’s one other thing to watch as we head into the end of the week and the weekend: The temperature. It’s no secret that winter has been basically non-existent on the thermometer, but that will change in a big way. We’ll be looking at some bitterly cold weather to close the extended forecast…with highs in the single digits and lows well below zero.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: