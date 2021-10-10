Quiet at First; Midweek System on the Way – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 10

Winds will calm down as we head into the evening, which will set the stage for a seasonable night across KELOLAND.

We’ll gradually clear out and cool down as we head into the night thanks to high pressure moving into the region. Lows fall into the 40s across much of the region, though some 30s may pop up now and again.

Sunshine will move in on Monday with winds remaining calm at the same time. We’ll enjoy seasonable highs in the mid 60s to low 70s across much of the region, with low 60s and a few upper 50s out west.

Tuesday starts off quietly enough, but cloud cover will increase ahead of our next system, which will bring in a large slug of rainfall through midweek. We should squeeze in a dry day East River with rain moving into our West River locations later in the day.

Highs range in the 50s out west to the mid 60s/low 70s across eastern KELOLAND.

Wednesday will likely be a wash-out, with rain likely across the area and windy conditions accompanying a potent low pressure system that will move through the region. We may even see our first flakes of the season toward the Black Hills, where a winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Keep an eye out for updates on that potential.

We’ll cool down and dry out as we head into the end of the next work and school week. Temperatures gradually fall into the 50s for highs by next Friday.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we may warm up again with above average temperatures coming back into the picture. Keep in mind, though, that average in mid October ranges in the low to mid 60s.