Another mild day by late January standards is on the way for KELOLAND.

With high pressure still in control around the region, we’ll continue with our lack of active weather…but the wind will be a different story. A calm start to the day will give way to a windy afternoon, with gusts getting above 30 to 35 mph at times.

This, combined with above average temperatures and low humidity levels (Especially to the west), will elevate fire weather concerns across portions of the area. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

Winds calm down tonight, but it won’t get as cold as it has been in previous nights…especially East River. Overnight lows fall into the teens and 20s through much of the region, though NE KELOLAND could squeak below 10 degrees in some areas with enough lingering snow on the ground.

East River temperatures take a small step backward on Sunday, while West River highs hold in the 50s under partly to at times mostly cloudy skies. All the while, we’ll continue to feature a lack of moisture across KELOLAND.

Warmer temperatures jump over the river and head east as we start the new work and school week. This will easily be the warmest day for everyone…not just out west this time.

By the time we reach the first day of February, temperatures fall through the day as low pressure moves to the area. Some snow showers are possible to the west during this time.

The midweek outlook hinges around a Groundhog’s Day low that plunges to our south. Our chances for anything from this center around whether the low can jog northward or not.

Temperature wise, we’ll get rather cold again as we go through the first two days of February, but a warming trend takes over through the first full week of the new month.