Our quiet run of weather will continue for a little while longer, and if you were a fan of Saturday’s warm-up…you’ll like what’s on tap for today (Across much of KELOLAND, at least).

Saturday’s warmer pattern repeats itself today, with above average temperatures remaining in place for much of the area. To the northeast, it’ll be cooler with more snow in place, so we’ll see highs in the 20s and 30s that way…but the rest of KELOLAND should climb into the 40s and 50s. Winds also remain generally light, so it’ll be a great day to get outside if you can.

Again, outside of the northeastern portion of the region, overnight lows won’t be as cold as previous nights. To the northeast, we’ll hover around 10 degrees while the rest of KELOLAND only falls into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The first half of the week will be characterized by two things: Above average temperatures and a lack of moisture. Though highs stay in the 30s to low 40s to the northeast, we’ll remain well above average with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

In fact, we’ll also start the month of March on an unseasonably warm note. Tuesday may feature highs in the 60s and even approaching 70 degrees West River. East River highs don’t reach the same heights, but it’ll still be well above average.

By the end of the forecast, we’re going to watch a developing area of low pressure. Track and temperature details remain hazy as of this discussion, but it’ll be something to keep an eye on as we head into the end of next week. Just know that the end of the outlook does at least hold the potential for some active weather.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we’ll attempt to swing the pendulum back toward the cooler side of things with chances for near to below average temperatures being favored.