Cooler and drier air came in today riding westerly winds.

The cool air will make its presence known tonight as lows fall to the 50s and low 60s. That’s at least 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the lows we’ve had over the past couple of days. Winds will become light.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the 80s, but low 90s will be possible in central and south central KELOLAND. That type of heat (low 90s) will return to eastern KELOLAND for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will also be on the rise as southerly winds bring in higher dew points starting tomorrow.

With cooler air expected for the weekend, we’ll have to watch for storms on Friday. These will start in northern KELOLAND and make their way east/southeast.

Temperatures will fall below average for the weekend. In fact, 70s are in our forecast for parts of KELOLAND. Aside from lingering rain in southeast KELOLAND Saturday morning, the weekend is looking dry.

As we go through next week, temperatures will be more seasonal with highs in the low to middle 80s. Some days will be slightly above average and some days will be slightly below average.