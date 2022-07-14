The heat wave is underway in KELOLAND. We have more sunshine today, and a light SE breeze. Temperatures have climbed back above average. We’re moving from the upper 80s to low 90s.

2 pm

This evening, we could have some thunderstorms – mainly in NE South Dakota after 5 pm. There is a slight risk that these moisture poor thunderstorms could produce some gusty wind and hail. Much of eastern KELOLAND is in a marginal risk of severe storms, but it may be difficult for storms to form with hot temperatures at cloud level.

Overnight, there could be some additional thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND, though the chances are fairly low. It will be a mild night, with lows in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, with a very light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll again have a light easterly breeze, which will help to increase humidity as well. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

There could be a few showers or thundershowers on Saturday, but again they will be moisture starved. It will be slightly cooler, in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s West River.

Sunday will again be sunny, with the low 90s East River to the mid 90s in the west.

We’re dropping the chance thunderstorms on Monday, as skies now look mostly sunny as a reinforcement of hot air surges in. Highs will be in the upper 90s. It will be breezier in central South Dakota, where some triple digits are likely.

The heat wave continues on Tuesday, which will be breezy with widespread 90s. Next week’s heat wave should keep temperatures in the 90s – low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls, probably near 100 in central South Dakota – the rest of next week through the following weekend (July 23-24). There are hints in the long range forecast that above average temperatures will be with us for the rest of July.