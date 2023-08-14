Following Sunday’s rain and active weather, we’ve been able to enjoy a very nice start to the new work week. Temperatures have remained well below average for this time of year, but this trend simply won’t last.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

With that said, though, we do have a very cool and comfortable night on the way. Under mostly clear skies with a calm breeze, we’ll watch as overnight lows fall well into the mid and even low 50s at times.

Tuesday kicks off a gradual warm-up that will set the tone for the rest of the work week. High pressure keeps us mostly sunny from start to finish, with highs reaching the low/mid-80s East River and mid-80s/low-90s West River…the latter being a sign of what’s to come.

A weak cold front will plunge southward on Wednesday, but this isn’t all that impressive of a boundary from a moisture standpoint. Ahead of the front, however, we’ll warm up more and become rather humid…so keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans.

Highs climb into the 90s in many areas and may even approach the century mark to the west.

Thursday takes a small step backward on the thermometer following the passage of Wednesday’s front, but the relief is temporary.

As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend itself, a solid reminder that summer still has a little under 6 weeks to go until fall officially takes over. Highs climb well into the 90s and even into the low 100s on Friday…the latter more likely in central and western KELOLAND. 90s remain in place through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

All the while, rain is going to be rather hard to come by. There may be a few showers West River on Sunday, but that’s just about it in terms of anything organized coming our way.