It has been a noticeably chillier and dreary day across the region, with temperatures returning to where they typically are for this time of year.

Scattered showers will taper off as we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the night, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Winds also back off as we head into the night as well, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday as does our rather quiet weather. While it may be a bit breezy at times, especially in western South Dakota, it’ll still be a pleasant and seasonably mild day all the same.

Highs reach the 60s and 70s once more.

We’ll remain quiet through Friday with high pressure firmly in control. Warmer temperatures also come back into the picture, with highs in the low to mid 70s in many locations.

Though it won’t be as warm as Friday, we’ll carry these benign conditions into the entirety of the weekend as high pressure continues to do what it does best.

By the first half of the next work and school week, we do bring rain chances back into the picture as a more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop. Scattered showers and breezy conditions come back next Monday and Tuesday.

Along the way, cooler temperatures also move back into KELOLAND, reminding us that these warmer days are going to become few and far between as we head deeper into fall.