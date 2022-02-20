Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend.

A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.

Overnight lows go into a tail spin following the passage of that front, with lows in the single digits and low teens across the region.

Moisture begins to move into the area to the north toward the SD/ND border. This is where the first round of snow is expected to develop going into early Monday. The bulk of our snow chances remain for the northern half of KELOLAND through Monday afternoon before we watch for a secondary area of development to the south later in the evening.

That’s where the southern portions of KELOLAND get in on their best shot for accumulating snowfall. This would be late Monday going into Tuesday in our time frame.

Winter storm watches are in place for north-central and NE KELOLAND from late Sunday through late Monday night. A winter weather advisory is in effect for west-central and SW KELOLAND, and a winter storm warning is in effect for the NW corner of the state.

Further north of US Highway 14, we have the best chance to see significant accumulation totals beyond 6” in depth. South of US Highway 14 toward the Nebraska border, we’re expecting amounts closer to 3-6” in accumulation, with amounts tapering off the further south of the SD/NE border you go.

Snow totals are going to be heavily dependent on where this low tracks, so these numbers are very much subject to change. Regardless, we’re looking at the best chance we’ve seen for accumulating snow across KELOLAND in a good while. Keep an eye out for updates.

By the by, highs on Monday will range from the single digits above zero to the north to the teens and 20s further south.

Very cold weather moves in for much of the upcoming work and school week, with highs through midweek struggling to get out of the single digits above zero at times.

Temperatures attempt to rebound to some extent by next weekend.