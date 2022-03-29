We’re starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and that will continue as we watch for increasing chances at precipitation.

Highs today will reach the 40s and 50s in eastern KELOLAND with 60s will be found in parts of western and south central South Dakota.

It will be another windy day as Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are already in effect for western South Dakota. This is where north winds will gust over 50 mph.

Late this afternoon there will be scattered thunderstorms near Pierre, Aberdeen, and Huron. If you’re caught underneath a storm, your rain amount will approach a quarter inch or more. Thunderstorms will develop in southeast KELOLAND late this evening (after 8PM) and will last to around midnight.

Again, if you’re underneath a thunderstorm, you may receive a quarter inch or more of rainfall.

Snow will eventually mix in as colder air comes in for tonight and tomorrow. Snow amounts will remain light with many at less than 2″. Western Minnesota and northeast South Dakota may end up with 2″ or more.

A lot more can be expected in the Hills as Winter Weather Advisories go in effect at 3:00 this afternoon and last until noon tomorrow. Snow amounts for the higher elevations will range between 4 and 8 inches.