Tonight we'll see clouds thicken up as an area of low pressure starts to deepen in Colorado. We could see some light freezing in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area could have some fog due to today's snowmelt. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s, with a light south breeze further increasing the moisture across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, with very light rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Western South Dakota will be a little warmer, with clear to partly cloudy skies. A southerly breeze will continue.

A very powerful low pressure system moves into Kansas on Wednesday, and will push rainfall into areas along and south of I-90 during the morning hours of Wednesday.

(Green and yellow are rain, blue is snow, salmon color is a mix or freezing rain)

Snow and fierce winds will continue on Thursday, especially the first half of the day. Heavy snowfall will be possible, especially in western and central South Dakota. The probability of a foot or more of snow is staggeringly high… from 30% in Aberdeen to 50% in Pierre, to a bullseye probability of 80% that Martin, SD will get a foot or more of snow. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s, although very strong winds will make it feel much colder.

Winds will die down as the clouds break up during the afternoon on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Then we expect temperatures to moderate, warming slightly for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, into the mid 30s. The skies should also be dry for the weekend and beyond.

We still anticipate a general increase in temperatures next week. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see temperatures in the low 50s the second half of next week, though it will be a little cooler to the north and the west where we will probably have a very thick snowpack fighting off the warming trend.