Powerful Storm Midweek
We’re enjoying the calm before the storm. Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND, and we’ve been melting snow along and south of I-90, where March sunshine is combining with temperatures in the 30s. It is colder in the northern half of South Dakota, in the upper teens and 20s.
Tonight we’ll see clouds thicken up as an area of low pressure starts to deepen in Colorado. We could see some light freezing in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area could have some fog due to today’s snowmelt. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s, with a light south breeze further increasing the moisture across KELOLAND.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, with very light rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Western South Dakota will be a little warmer, with clear to partly cloudy skies. A southerly breeze will continue.
A very powerful low pressure system moves into Kansas on Wednesday, and will push rainfall into areas along and south of I-90 during the morning hours of Wednesday. During the day, rain will increase from south to north – primarily along and east of the James River – while snow will begin in western and northern South Dakota. North winds will pick up dramatically with the snowfall, creating blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, but probably fall during the day with those north winds. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see heavy rainfall of an inch or two, so it could be a repeat of the urban ponding we saw on Saturday - or even more significant flooding will certainly be possible. And in the area between the rainfall in the east and snowfall in the west, there could be a “few counties” wide ribbon of significant icing somewhere in central South Dakota.
(Green and yellow are rain, blue is snow, salmon color is a mix or freezing rain)
Snow and fierce winds will continue on Thursday, especially the first half of the day. Heavy snowfall will be possible, especially in western and central South Dakota. The probability of a foot or more of snow is staggeringly high… from 30% in Aberdeen to 50% in Pierre, to a bullseye probability of 80% that Martin, SD will get a foot or more of snow. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s, although very strong winds will make it feel much colder.
Winds will die down as the clouds break up during the afternoon on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Then we expect temperatures to moderate, warming slightly for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, into the mid 30s. The skies should also be dry for the weekend and beyond.
We still anticipate a general increase in temperatures next week. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see temperatures in the low 50s the second half of next week, though it will be a little cooler to the north and the west where we will probably have a very thick snowpack fighting off the warming trend.
