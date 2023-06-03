We’ve made it to the first weekend of meteorological summer, but it’s going to feel like we’re in the middle of July rather than the start of June.

The midsummer feel will also feature a midsummer look, as we have the chance to see some afternoon/evening pop-up thunderstorms along the way. While not everyone will see something, you’ll want to keep this in mind.

Highs peak in the 70s out west, with upper 80s/low 90s elsewhere.

We’ll also have a “Very High” UV index today…so remember the sunscreen if you’re going to be poolside today.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but much of the night should be dry and a bit on the mild side. Overnight lows fall into the low/mid 60s for much of the region with some 50s to the west.

Take Saturday’s forecast and paste it for Sunday, and you’ll have the general idea for what we’re watching. It’ll be another hot day with some pop-up storms across much of the region. Localized higher amounts of rain will be possible with any storm if you find yourself under one.

We’ll see highs in the 70s out west and upper 80s to low 90s elsewhere.

Monday may end up being the best overall day across KELOLAND with mainly dry weather on both sides of the river. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last.

We’re right back to the “hit-or-miss” variety of showers and thunderstorms…especially East River…as we hit Tuesday and go into the rest of the upcoming work week. While that’s okay for outdoor plans, we’re starting to get rather dry in portions of KELOLAND again. Moderate drought is creeping back into the region, and that will continue if we can’t get a good widespread rain in place.

Sadly, I don’t see that happening over the next seven days. What I do see holding steady is above average warmth.