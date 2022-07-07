A line of thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rainfall is passing through eastern KELOLAND, producing rain – but so far, no severe thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall so far has been between Highway 212 and Highway 12 in northern South Dakota, where there have been areas of 2-4” rainfall with some areas of flooding. The heaviest amount recorded so far is in Roscoe, west of Aberdeen, with 4-1/2” and reports of flooding. There has also been a small area of heavy rainfall west of Rapid City, where 1-3” of rain has caused the issuance of a Flash Flood Warning.

Tonight we’ll see those thunderstorms continue to make their way through KELOLAND, and then diminish from west to east overnight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s with an easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy, with a low end chance for showers or thundershowers. Winds will be light, from the east, with the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River.

The weekend will be significantly warmer. Saturday looks hot and quiet, with mostly sunny skies and the upper 80s in Sioux Falls, to the low to mid 90s in northern, central, and western South Dakota.

Sunday will be hot across the entire region, and a little breezier. We’re expecting low to mid 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND. With a low pressure system coming in, that is a good setup for strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a significant chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday morning. That will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.

Next week looks warm, with abundant sunshine, and minimal expectation of rainfall. The forecast will be dry, with those near-normal temperatures in the 80s.

Right now, the forecast models suggest temperatures will slowly build even warmer next week through the following weekend (July 16-17).