Plowable Snow For Southern KELOLAND Friday: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 8

Good morning! We have another cold morning in progress with temperatures in the single digits and teens in the east. It’s good weather for making more snow at Great Bear.

Snow cover today shows the results of the light snow Tuesday in northeastern KELOLAND. We expect the snow to melt some in the northeast the next couple of days before new snow falls in the south.

Winter storm watches are posted for portions of southern KELOLAND on Friday. This watch does not include Sioux Falls at this time, but pay close attention to the forecast.

We’ll start with the hour-by hour forecast today. You can see the temperatures climbing into the 30s east today and several areas in the 50s West River this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold with a steady south wind. We expect widespread 40s tomorrow ahead of the storm system. Snow will start in the southwest Thursday afternoon and it will spread to the east on Friday.

You can see the bigger picture of the storm track Friday into Saturday morning on the map below. We’ve noticed a shift to the north on some the latest data, pushing the new forecasts toward higher snow totals in Sioux Falls. This system will have some blowing snow, but the wind will not be the biggest factor this time around.

Our current snow forecast shows 3-6″ in Sioux Falls. We are getting more information pointing toward the higher end of that forecast, especially east of Sioux Falls toward Worthington. Keep in mind if we shift this storm track north, the communities of Brookings, Huron, and Marshall will have a little more impact on Friday.

We expect high chances of 3″ or more in Sioux Falls and Yankton as shown on this graphic below.

As we ponder the extended forecast, there will be lots of mild air around the nation next week. We think a lot of the snow will melt as temperature surge well above normal.

You will notice the milder weather today with 30s east and 50s west.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be mild with many areas in the 40s ahead of the snow.

Once the snow leave early Saturday morning, the weather pattern will turn quiet and mild again as we watch the snow start to melt.