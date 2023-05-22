Once again, we’ve had to deal with smoke in the atmosphere…giving us a milky sky above. With that said, however, it’s been a warm and overall pleasant day to be outside.

We’ll stay mild and mainly dry as we go into the night. There is a small chance for an isolated shower in the evening, but that will be an exception to the rule.

Overnight lows fall into the mid/upper 50s for many of us with a few low 60s as well. It’ll also be a bit breezy, though nothing too far out of the ordinary.

Much of the region on Tuesday remains dry as high pressure holds serve. To the west, however, it may be a different story. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go into the late afternoon and evening in western KELOLAND. Highs range in the low to mid 80s with some upper 80s in central KELOLAND.

In fact, Tuesday and Wednesday both feature the same set-up: Mainly dry in central and eastern KELOLAND with scattered showers and a storm or two possible to the west. With that said, however, I don’t think it’ll be a total wash-out to the west on either day. Just keep that in the back of your mind.

For what it’s worth, Wednesday will be another warm and breezy day with highs in the low/mid 80s.

By Thursday into Friday, however, that changes. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase West River as we go into the end of the week. To the east, yet again, we remain mainly dry. A blocking pattern to our east will try to hold steady and keep moisture in check for eastern KELOLAND. As a result, that keeps our chances for unsettled weather West River in place…with afternoon/evening showers and storms possible.

Memorial Day Weekend also has a similar set-up. With the blocking pattern to the east attempting to hold steady, rain and storm chances remain in place West River. With that said, this weekend outlook hinges on whether the blocking pattern holds or erodes. For now, we’ll leave low-end chances for rain to the east…but this is very much subject to change.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head into the start of June.